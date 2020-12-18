More Details On The Wrestlers Pulled From ROH Final Battle Due To COVID-19

As we reported last week, ROH was forced to pull EC3, Bandido, Flamita and Kenny King from tonight’s Final Battle PPV due to the company’s COVID-19 protocols. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that they likely tested positive in some way before they got on a flight to Baltimore. Everyone else tested negative before they flew in and again when they arrived. They were then put into a “bubble environment” a few days before the tapings.

Bandido testing how he did is likely because he had COVID in September. Flamita and King have not commented. EC3 admitted to testing positive in an interview with Chris Van Vliet earlier this week.

Hunter Johnson, aka Delirious, has been in charge of creative and had to rewrite most of the PPV and the TVs after the PPV multiple times. Every time there is a change, it affects multiple other people with the way he plans out shows. The plan is to base the TV around the changes so that there is a story to go along with them.