More Details On The Young Bucks’ Deal With AEW, Which Wrestlers Have Similar Deals

As we previously reported, The Young Bucks signed a new deal with AEW which will see the team remain in the company until at least 2024. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that their initial deal with the company, signed on January 1, 2019, was for three years. While it was supposed to end on December 31, it also gave Tony Khan an option for two more years, with a raise both of those years. Khan decided to pick up that option, so the Bucks will stay in AEW until at least December 31, 2023.

Those who have similar deals include Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Hangman Page and Chris Jericho. They were the original group that started the company and all had three year deals. That would mean, technically, their contracts expire on December 31 unless Khan has already picked up the two-year options. While nothing has been confirmed, it seems a safe bet Khan will keep them around. The Observer noted that “many” of the wrestlers listed have already re-signed.