More Details On Thought Process Behind Yesterday’s WWE Releases: Age A Factor, Veteran Wrestlers Considered

As we reported yesterday, WWE released multiple names from the company once again, including Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Nia Jax and more. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were multiple factors on why the talent was let go, but their age played a role. The company believes they don’t have enough talent in theirs 20s on television and are hoping to hire bigger, younger people with more of a legitimate athletic background. The directive on hiring women is 25 or younger.

It was noted that in the case of Oney Lorcan specifically, it was felt that he was seen as someone who wasn’t going to make the main roster and those wrestlers are the ones that WWE has been cutting from NXT. Trey Baxter is young but considered too small for what they’re looking for. Jeet Rama is 40, which likely played a role in him being cut.

It was noted yesterday that as many as five of the wrestlers were cut due to being unvaccinated, and the Observer notes they weren’t “big enough stars to get away with that.” It was also suggested by a talent in the company that the number of cuts due to vaccination status was larger than five. Either way, talent were told that it was for budgetary reasons.

Other than Lee and B-Fab, none of the released wrestlers had been used on the main roster. Jax was featured prominently but was out with an injury. It’s a similar situation with the NXT wrestlers cut, as most if not all had been off of television in recent weeks. It was noted that ‘virtually all’ of the veteran wrestlers that aren’t on TV right now were discussed for a potential cut over the past week.