More Details On Ticket Demand For AEW All Out: 72,500 People Tried To Get Tickets, Possibly More

Last week, tickets for AEW All Out sold out in only fifteen minutes, leaving many fans disappointed or going into the second market to attempt to get seats for the show. We previously reported that at the time, it was estimated that AEW could’ve potentially sold as many as 137,600 tickets for the event. The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the highest number of people confirmed to be line for tickets online was 72,500, although there have been reports of 75,000, and according to ticket people who had the ability to monitor the stats, 73,500. Either way, the show had the most activity of when tickets first went on sale of any ticket to a wrestling event in history and it wasn’t even close. The ticketing system had people in a waiting room before tickets went on sale, and they were then given a number once the sale began.

According to the WON, one factor may be that Wrestlemanias are in stadiums, where there isn’t this level of rush. As for other Wrestlemanias in arenas where WWE has claimed to have sold out in say, one minute, are misleading, similar to AEW’s sellout of Double or Nothing in four minutes. In both cases, tickets went on sale in a pre-sale the day before, with a few tickets held back for public sale. The tickets that were held back were the ones that sold out quickly.

All Out also had a four ticket minimum per order and allegedly there wasn’t a lot of scalping. At the time the Observer was published, there were 827 tickets on the secondary market, with the cheapest price for a $30 ticket going for $133. A normal event in a building the size of the Sears Centre would have that number be around 2,000 tickets and a big event would be more than that.

When breaking down that number of people interested in tickets (72,500), it’s believed that 62,500 of that was “organic individual fans” as opposed to things like bots, scalpers or other ways to inflate a number, which usually accounts for 25% of people waiting for orders for an event with high demand that sells out quickly. However, the percentage was much lower here, compared to things like WWE, Hamilton, UFC or major concerts. The ticket on sale page reportedly wasn’t on any of the major ticket broker channels as wrestling isn’t looked at closely and AEW is an unknown product. The only people who knew about the ticket demand were hardcore fans. Unlike Las Vegas, which had a soft secondary market, it’s believed the secondary market for Chicago will stay strong. All In last year had an average of $205 per ticket on the secondary market, with sold tickets averaging over four times face value.