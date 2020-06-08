More Details On Triple H Addressing NXT Talent Over Black Lives Matter

As we reported last night, one of the WWE Performance Center recruits, AJ Francis, said that Triple H made himself available to NXT talent to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement, which is in the news due to ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd.

Wrestling Inc reports that Triple H addressed the NXT roster before and after NXT Takeover last night to comment on the issue.

Before Takeover, he said that anyone that wanted to talk to him about their feelings, including Black Lives Matter, was welcome to. While the talent seemed receptive, there wasn’t an open conversation with everyone around.

After the show, another meeting was held. Triple H said he was proud of the talent for standing up for their beliefs with what’s going on in the world right now. He got emotional and said that he wants everyone to matter regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation. He wants NXT talent to set an example for everyone else. It was described as a “powerful moment” of unity.