More Details on Upcoming WWE Return to India, Update on Venue

December 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Superstar Spectacle, WWE India, NXT India Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE is planning a return to India for January 18, 2023. According to an update by PWInsider, the event will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The venue has a capacity of about 5,000 people. Additionally, the card is expected to feature “mostly” SmackDown talents. WWE has not yet officially announced the event.

