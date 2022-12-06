wrestling / News
More Details on Upcoming WWE Return to India, Update on Venue
December 6, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE is planning a return to India for January 18, 2023. According to an update by PWInsider, the event will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
The venue has a capacity of about 5,000 people. Additionally, the card is expected to feature “mostly” SmackDown talents. WWE has not yet officially announced the event.
