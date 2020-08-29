More Details On UWN’s Weekly PPVs: Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bennett To Headline First Episode, Booking Team, More

As we previously reported, the NWA is teaming with the United Wrestling Network for a series of weekly PPVs on FITE starting September 15. At the time, only Chris Dickinson and Thunder Rosa were announced. PWInsider reports that more details have been revealed, including the main event of the first episode.

The main event will feature NWA champion Nick Aldis defending against Mike Bennett. West Coast Pro Champion Alexander Hammerstone will also defend that title against EJ Sparks.

Each episode will run for ninety minutes and will air live from California’s Thunder Studio each Tuesday night. The weekly price is expected to be between $13-15. FITE will also offer a monthly subscription that covers all live events and VOD replays.

The primary booking team will be Aldis, along with UWN executive producer Dave Marquez and Aron Stevens. Billy Corgan will have a say in the NWA content and matches. The shows will be in an empty venue with COVID-19 protocols set by Thunder Studios.