More Details On Vince McMahon Making Changes To Last Night’s Episode of Smackdown

It was reported yesterday that Vince McMahon made last minute changes to the main event of last night’s episode of Smackdown Live, as it went from a singles match to a tag team match. Dave Meltzer suggested that the main event was original Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (and then changed to Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Bryan & Rowan). PWInsider reports that the match was actually intended to be Kingston against Andrade before it was changed to the tag match. Either way, Kingston was pulled entirely, as it became Big E and Woods v s. Bryan and Rowan. The call to remove Kingston was made an hour before the show went on the air. Every change that was made came from Vince McMahon.

Elsewhere, while there was a plan in place to have Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan at Summerslam, it seems that is no longer the case. It seems that the match will likely be removed from the card in order to let the story play out. It was only just announced last night that Rowan was the one behind the attacks on Reigns. Even that may not be the final plan, as other ideas have been pitched. One thing is for certain, is that at this time, Reigns is scheduled to wrestle Bryan at live events after Summerslam. The match has already been advertised locally for several live events in September.

Meanwhile, there was no mention of Bryan’s career announcement last night on TV or backstage, so it seems that storyline has been dropped unless WWE works that in at a later time.