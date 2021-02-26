wrestling / News
More Details On What Impact Wrestling Planned For Sammy Guevara
February 26, 2021 | Posted by
As we’ve been reporting, Sammy Guevara was pulled from the most recent Impact Wrestling tapings due to a disagreement over the plans presented to him by creative. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Impact had proposed losses and beatdowns for Guevara. He was reportedly going to win his last match, but he would get beat down after that and wasn’t coming back to get revenge.
One version of the story suggested that he would lose a three-way match featuring Ace Austin and Chris Bey. Black Taurus ended up taking his spot. As previously noted, Guevara proposed winning the X division title at one point, which Impact didn’t plan for.
