More Details On What WWE’s Plans Were For Nia Jax vs. Dean Ambrose

As we previously reported, Jon Moxley said during an interview on Talk is Jericho that he believed WWE’s attempt at a program with Nia Jax earlier this year was also an attempt to bury him on his way out of the promotion. According to Moxley, Vince McMahon denied it, but the program was immediately dropped.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that burying Dean Ambrose was indeed the plan behind booking the match with Jax. The plan was originally to have Ambrose vs. Jax on a house show as an “experiment”, with Jax likely winning since Ambrose was leaving. WWE has a policy in which men can’t get any offense on women in physical conflict, but the rule was changed for Jax as Randy Orton hit her with the RKO at the Royal Rumble. It was likely that WWE believes that since Jax is a bigger woman, like Chyna, it’s not the same as say, someone hitting Alexa Bliss.

However, the plan was dropped as the argument backstage was that burying Ambrose would turn him into a “martyr” and make him a bigger star once he left. One person even noted that if he had to work with Jax and put her over, it would give him sympathy for promos once he left. So instead, he got the run he did, where he did win once in a while as part of the Shield, but mostly lost a lot, including a string of losses and beatdowns from Drew McIntyre on RAW. WWE made the decision to be honest that he was leaving and not treat him that badly as his contract ran out.