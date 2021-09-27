wrestling / News
More Details On When FOX King of the Ring Special Airs This Weekend
September 27, 2021 | Posted by
As previously reported, FOX will be airing a WWE King of the Ring preview special this Sunday at different times on the various affiliates.
The special will be a “countdown to the top ten all-time Kings of the Ring.” In the New York City market, it will air at 4:30 PM ET on FOX 5. In the Los Angeles market, it will air at 12 PM PT on FOX 11. In Philadelphia, it will air on FOX 61 at 4:30 PM ET. There is no current listing for the special in the Chicago market on FOX 32.
