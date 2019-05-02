More Details On Why Brock Lesnar May Have Decided To Retire From MMA

We reported earlier this week that UFC President Dana White said Brock Lesnar has officially retired from MMA and would not be taking a heavyweight championship fight with Daniel Cormier, which had been rumored for some time. Instead, the UFC is looking to book a fight between Cormier and Stipe Miocic, possibly for a PPV on August 17 in Anaheim at the Honda Center.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the retirement on Lesnar’s end likely happened because UFC was unable to meet the price he wanted to go through the process of training again and then get into the cage to fight someone the caliber of Cormier at Lesnar’s age (42). In addition to this, WWE still offers Lesnar big deals for limited dates and with the schedules he works for them, wrestling is safer and gives him more longevity. Lesnar did enter the USADA testing pool last year and was reportedly eligible to fight again in February. He also shot an angle in July with Cormier after he won the heavyweight title in which Lesnar shoved him across the cage.

According to Meltzer, entering the USADA pool may have been a negotiating tactic with WWE, as if he didn’t, WWE would know he couldn’t fight for at least six months and wasn’t serious about returning. That would mean he wouldn’t use UFC as leverage. Now, it seems, he can use AEW as leverage instead.

It’s unknown if Lesnar has actually pulled out of USADA testing at this time. He could still come back, but it would be six months if he wanted to fight again. If he hasn’t, then White announcing his retirement could just be a negotiation tactic on his part to get him to lower his price. Lesnar has been tested twice this year and while a fight with Cormier has been reportedly close to happening, White has downplayed it.