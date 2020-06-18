wrestling / News
More Details On Why Jeff Hardy-Sheamus Segment From Smackdown Was Removed From West Coast Airing
June 18, 2020
As we previously reported, a segment on last week’s Smackdown, which featured Jeff Hardy tossing a jar of ‘urine’ into the face of Sheamus, was edited out of the West Coast airing of the show. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, this happened because FOX stated that the segment violated their standards and practices.
A commercial was inserted into the segment, which broke up the segment and removed the urine tossing.
