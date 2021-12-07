More Details on Why Will Ospreay in MLW Fell Through

– As previously reported, plans for NJPW star Will Ospreay making his MLW debut fell through this week, and Ospreay’s talks with MLW are currently off. Dave Meltzer reported more details on the situation on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, one of the problems was that the first date MLW had booked for Ospreay was a date the company had later moved due its own issues. Additionally, MLW wanted to book Ospreay for a Tijuana show last Friday, but NJPW did not want Ospreay working that event since AAA wrestlers were also on the card. The presence of AAA wrestlers on the card conflicts with NJPW currently working with CMLL.

With MLW working with AAA, Meltzer reported that makes the situation difficult for New Japan to be able to work with them. Also, it appears all the dates MLW had planned for Ospreay “are now off.”