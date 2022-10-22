More Details On Willow Nightingale Signing with AEW, Other Wrestlers Reportedly Signed

As reported last night, Willow Nightingale has officially signed with AEW, which was announced on last night’s episode of Rampage. Fightful Select reports that Willow had signed with AEW recently, although until last night it was unknown if it was a tiered deal or full time. The news was confirmed when she started to get merchandise in the AEW Shop.

Indie companies didn’t have to clear her bookings this past summer with AEW directly, but when she finished her run with MLW it was assumed she was signing with someone. The reaction backstage in AEW to the news has been positive.

There are other talent currently on full-time deals that haven’t been announced as ‘All Elite’ yet. One of these incudes Ariya Daivari, who is said to be signed as of this past summer.