wrestling / News
More Details On Wrestlers Listed As Alternates In Royal Rumble Match
February 10, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, WWE had, at one time, made plans for Keith Lee, Robert Roode and Jey Uso to be part of the Men’s Royal Rumble match, but it didn’t happen that way. It had also been noted that Montez Ford was backstage for the event, but wasn’t listed as an alternate.
However, Fightful Select reports that Buddy Murphy, who hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since December, was listed as an alternate for the match. Cedric Alexander was also an alternate.
Andrade, who hasn’t been on television for some time, was not listed as a Rumble alternate. It’s unknown if he was even backstage.
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax on ‘My Hole’ Line Trending on Social Media, Receives Offer From Bidet Company, More Superstars React to Spot
- Backstage Details On Wrestlers Who Were Pulled From Royal Rumble Match
- Scorpio Sky On Growing Up A Chris Jericho Fan, Wrestling Jericho For AEW Title, SCU Being First AEW Tag Team Champs
- Dustin Rhodes Shares Message to Fans to Send Their Prayers to Terry Funk