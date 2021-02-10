More Details On Wrestlers Listed As Alternates In Royal Rumble Match

As we previously reported, WWE had, at one time, made plans for Keith Lee, Robert Roode and Jey Uso to be part of the Men’s Royal Rumble match, but it didn’t happen that way. It had also been noted that Montez Ford was backstage for the event, but wasn’t listed as an alternate.

However, Fightful Select reports that Buddy Murphy, who hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since December, was listed as an alternate for the match. Cedric Alexander was also an alternate.

Andrade, who hasn’t been on television for some time, was not listed as a Rumble alternate. It’s unknown if he was even backstage.