More Details On WWE Adding More Writers To NXT, WWE Unhappy With Losing To AEW

As we previously reported, WWE added 2-3 new writers to the NXT creative team recently. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the team included three writers who were moved to NXT when it made the jump to television last September. Since then, two others have been added, including a former writer that was brought back to the company. The other was working for the company already and moved to the black and yellow brand.

While no one in WWE will admit it, it’s believed there is a lot of unhappiness about their Wednesday night offering losing to AEW in the ratings every week. NXT has always had writers, but they were people on the main roster writing team who helped with NXT. Since the move to television, the writers for NXT are exclusive to that brand.