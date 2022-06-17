More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related

As previously reported, Vince McMahon has stepped down temporarily as the chairman and CEO of WWE, while Stephanie McMahon has assumed both of those roles. This is, of course, related to the scandal involving Vince allegedly paying $3 million in hush money to an employee he had a sexual relationship with.

Before all of this, Stephanie had announced a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. WWE had issued a quote at the time stating that they hadn’t achieved the growth they wanted with her in charge, which led to rumors that they were trying to bury her on her way out.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Stephanie was likely “buried” by WWE as a pre-emptive move to help their stock price. The idea that Vince McMahon’s daughter, and most likely heir, would likely hurt the stock prices due to public perception. It would give the impression that something was wrong with the company. So the Business Insider story leaked, claiming that she was pushed out due to underperforming at her job.

According to the WON, while Stephanie was aware of Vince’s situation due to the investigation beginning on March 30, it’s said that this was not related to her initial decision to take a leave of absence. The reasons for her leaving dated back to January, or possibly earlier. While this may have added to that, her decision was made before the emails and allegations about Vince McMahon would have been sent to the board.