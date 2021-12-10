More Details On WWE Contract Salaries, Bonuses Mostly Are A Thing of the Past

There was a story last week regarding how much top stars in WWE earn, noting that names like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns make over $5 million a year. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the salaries of the talent, noting that a lot of the bonuses wrestlers used to make in the company are all but gone.

In most cases, the only guarantee that the talent have is whatever salary they were promised when they signed. So if they signed for $450,000 a year, that’s how much they make. In earlier times, if a wrestler signed up for that amount, that could still make upwards of $2 million or so based on merchandise sales, working on top at house shows or PPV bonuses if they “got hot.” Now, the bonuses seem to be a thing of the past. Even if the wrestler works 100 house shows or 200, no PPVs or every PPV, they will make what they are signed to make.

There are some, however, including the top wrestlers, who have it different as those on top normally do. For non-top wrestlers, there are no PPV bonuses, no Wrestlemania bonuses and no merchandise bonuses. It was noted that the guaranteed money is higher than it was in the past, however. It was also noted that some wrestlers have a guaranteed figure for working Saudi Arabia shows, but that depends on if shows are held. Last year only one Saudi event was held instead of the planned two.

As an example, one wrestler has a $1 million guarantee but “is not someone you would think would be that high” and their contract calls for bonuses. A top wrestler in this case means Lesnar, Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew Mcintyre or Randy Orton. Those wrestlers will get more favorable deals when it comes to bonuses. In some cases they may also have deals that include travel, or more rarely, a no-cut. Those deals aren’t as likely these days but a few do have them. The ones who have ‘no cuts’ in their deals are wrestlers that wouldn’t be cut anyway, however.