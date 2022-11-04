More Details On WWE Possibly Reducing Number of Themed PPVs

As previously reported, WWE is considering dropping more PPVs from its schedule, mainly themed events like TLC and Hell in a Cell. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the only thing confirmed at this time is that there will be fewer themed PPVs as a general rule.

No show will be named Hell in a Cell months ahead of time, but the Hell in a Cell match will be used when a storyline feud reaches the point that the stipulation is needed. However that also isn’t confirmed at this point. It was noted part of the reason for this is Triple H is attempting to put WWE in a new direction and doesn’t want to copy what Vince McMahon did before him.