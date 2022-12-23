More Details On WWE Postponing Live Event In India

It was previously reported that WWE has postponed plans for a live event in India that was originally planned for January 18. The show was scheduled for Hyderabad and would be presented by Sony Six, WWE’s TV partner in the country. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it was Sony Six, not WWE, that made the decision to postpone the show.

Sony Six is set to merge with Zee and want the show to be delayed until that merger is finalized in April.

Julius Creed was recently given a storyline injury to delay the Creeds vs. Indus Sher as Veer was injured. WWE didn’t want to risk him because he would have been a big part of the India event. Now that the show is postponed, the match can happen at any time.