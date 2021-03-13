More Details on WWE Reportedly Denying Andrade His Release Request

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Andrade is rumored to have requested his release from WWE. It was later reported by F4WOnline.com that WWE denied his request for a release. Dave Meltzer addressed the topic on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, WWE didn’t grant Andrade his release request because “they’re not into handing talent to AEW.” The time remaining on Andrade’s current WWE contract is unknown. Andrade first signed to WWE under a developmental contract back in 2016.

Additionally, Meltzer indicated that there “several people who are interested in coming” to AEW, likely from WWE. However, he doesn’t know AEW’s mentality on bringing in guys from WWE at the moment. AEW did recently sign Christian Cage coming off of his in-ring return at the 2021 Royal Rumble and Paul Wight, aka Big Show.

As for Andrade, the former United States and NXT champion has not appeared on WWE TV since he lost a singles match to Angel Garza last October. He started trending yesterday on social media when it was noticed that he had dropped all mentions of WWE from his social media handles and bios. He also wrote the following on his Instagram:

“Si no te gusta donde estás muévete no eres un árbol! Feliz fin de semana! If you don’t like where you are, move you are not a tree. Great weekend! #andrade #elidolo #outfit #style #estilo #salud #weekend”