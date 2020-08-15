wrestling / News
More Details On WWE Resuming Classes At WWE Performance Center
As we reported last week, WWE Performance Center classes were expected to resume last Monday, with safety precautions due to COVID-19. That included the classes happening in a nearby warehouse and only two people in the ring at a time. All NXT talent, including those on television, were required to attend. Those that aren’t in the ring have to wear a mask.
Fightful reports that classes actually began, somewhat, on July 31, with wrestlers learning in bits and pieces. The coaches had been telling the wrestlers that they were going to a new facility, which was the nearby warehouse. Trainees were getting paid in full but not training, which frustrated the coaches. Some of them were also choosing not to take part in tapings as the audience.
WWE has also had skull sessions and tape study, along with Ryan Katz’ running “Promolympics,” where wrestlers submitted their own promos and pitches.
