More Details On WWE Taping Money in the Bank Last Week, Matches Filmed Simultaneously

As previously reported, this year’s WWE Money in the Bank will happen at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The Money in the Bank ladder matches have a unique stipulation of ‘climbing the corporate ladder’, in which the superstars begin on the ground floor and have to fight their way to the roof, climb the ladder and grab the briefcase to win. It was later revealed that WWE filmed some, if not all of the event last week.

Fightful reports that WWE flew talent out to WWE HQ last Tuesday and filmed several matches at the same time. Taping reportedly happened from early morning until all the way close to midnight. It was described as ‘tedious’, with a lot of ‘hurry up and wait’ for the next shots to be properly set up.

The reason for this is because the matches were shot in a cinematic style, although it’s unknown if that style means it will be more like the Boneyard match for Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano. Talent tried to stay warm in between shots as they’d go from standing around to taking bumps on short notice.

A problem also caused production to stop for an unknown period of time, but that problem hasn’t been revealed.