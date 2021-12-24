More Details On WWE Tryouts Last Week, D-Von Dudley’s Sons Tried Out

previously reported, WWE held tryouts in Orlando last week, which included current ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C, Notorious Mimi, the Renegade Twins and others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the twin sons of D-Von Dudley, were also part of the tryouts. The two 26-year-olds have been wrestling since they were teenagers, including matches for AEW and angles in TNA. Dudley is currently a producer for WWE.

The word going around is that “a ton of the talent” that were in Orlando for the tryouts were offered deals. Some were offered regular developmental deals while nine got tryout deals. A tryout deal is a 90-day contract where wrestlers come to train at the Performance Center. After 90 days, WWE then decides whether or not to offer a multi-year deal.