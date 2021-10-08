More Details On WWE Using Edgier Content and Profanity In Shows

As reported last month, WWE has become more relaxed with content restrictions on their shows, with more wrestlers swearing on programming. Ringside News reports that WWE is trying to get a younger demographic, including rebuilding their 18-49 demo. This is leading to more profanity and dirty jokes.

It was noted that McMahon not only pitched more profanity, but he suggested revealing female attire. While this change has become apparent on RAW and NXT, Smackdown won’t have more foul language due to standards and practices.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke with a WWE source about this, noting: “Smackdown doesn’t have Standards and Practices. FOX does. And FOX is not too keen on profanity.“