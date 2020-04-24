More Details On WWE’s Decision To Change TV Taping Schedule

We reported last week that WWE changed their taping schedule from all live tapings to one that alternates between live shows and taped shows. This was done to reduce how often their employees had to travel with the ongoing pandemic putting them at risk. But, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were other reasons as well.

The change was made after both NBC Universal and FOX told WWE that they would accept non-live programming at the moment, considering the state of the world. It had been previously reported that WWE’s contracts with both stipulated that only a limited amount of shows per year were to be taped. NBC and FOX made their decision after getting several media questions that they never answered.