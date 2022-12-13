– As previously reported, former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, Michael Mansury has joined AEW as the company’s new Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer of Global TV Production. Meltzer had more details on Mansury’s WWE exit and joining AEW on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Mansury previously quit working for WWE to work for Pat McAfee. From there, he left Pat McAfee’s show to work for ONE FC in Singapore, and now he’s returned to the US to work for AEW. Meltzer stated that a lot of people are very excited about his hiring in AEW.

Meltzer also stated that Mansury was “very well thought of” while in WWE, and he was said to have been the “heir-apparent” to WWE’s current Executive Vice President, Television Production, Kevin Dunn. Additionally, when Mansury quit WWE, the move reportedly surprised many within the company because it was expected that Mansury was going to “big places” there.

Mansury had started as a production assistant in WWE and went all the way up the food chain. Meltzer noted that people expected Mansury to eventually become WWE’s new head of television production once Vince McMahon was gone. However, Mansury left the company before Vince McMahon stepped down as Chairman and CEO of the company.

Bryan Alvarez also noted during the show that people in WWE think Mansury’s hiring was a “great move” for AEW to make.