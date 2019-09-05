More Details On WWE’s Recent Writer Changes: Writers Will Be Brand Exclusive In October

We reported yesterday that WWE made some changes to their shows in regards to the writing teams. Ryan Ward is no longer writing Smackdown under Eric Bischoff, as he has been replaced by RAW head writer Ed Koskey. Meanwhile, 205 Live head writer Jonathan Baeckstrom is now writing RAW under Paul Heyman. Baeckstrom has been working on the show ever since Heyman took over the creative direction of it.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided some more details on the situation involving WWE’s writers. The writing teams will be exclusive to each brand once the talent and announce teams are exclusive to each brand in October after Smackdown moves to FOX. As it was noted, WWE is set to have two draft episodes to mix things up a little, but there will be stronger boundaries between the shows.