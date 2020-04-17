More Details On XFL Closing: Oliver Luck Wasn’t Told Until Last Day, Vince McMahon Didn’t Think XFL Could Get a TV Deal

It was reported last week that the XFL was shutting down, laying off all employees and was essentially dead. That was confirmed earlier this week when it was announced that the XFL had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the timeline regarding the changes.

Vince McMahon reportedly talked with the WWE Board of Directors about closing the XFL before it was officially announced. That didn’t apply to people in the XFL itself, including XFL CEO and Commissioner Oliver Luck, who wasn’t aware of the closing until the last day.

While the ratings were decent enough (and the drops weren’t bad enough to cause concern), it’s believed that McMahon focused on the money losses due to the pandemic and didn’t think he would be able to get a paying television or streaming deal that would let the XFL be profitable. McMahon previously sold $379,658,303 worth of WWE stock to fund the XFL last year, which was believed to cover three years worth of money losses. As noted the bankruptcy is rumored to have hurt his reputation. The WWE stock price, however, is not much different from when McMahon decided to bring back the XFL, as it was in this range before the new RAW and Smackdown deals happened, which is what caused stock price to go up to begin with.

It’s believed that losses likely were greater than anticipated. Back on March 25, McMahon loaned Alpha Entertainment/XFL around $7 million to cover the next payroll, then another $2 million on April 9. He had agreed to loan another $3.5 million to cover bankruptcy costs. This means that McMahon himself is now a creditor, assuming someone else buys the league, its equipment or intellectual property. This seems to suggest McMahon was planning to shut down around the end of March. When the closing was announced, Alpha had $5.6 million in cash on hand, including the $9 million McMahon lent it.

Luck is not listed as a creditor, even though his contract was for $20 million a year. Either he was paid in full or he had an opt-out clause in the agreement in case something like this happened. If that is the case, Luck would get a prorated amount for the full length of his deal. The $20 million could also just be an upper limit number or made up entirely.

The bankruptcy filing revealed that XFL had around 1,200 creditors and both assets and liabilities worth between $10 million and $50 million. Compare this to the original XFL, which had $139 million in losses that were split between 5% owners WWE and NBC.

McMahon was listed as the sole owner in this case, and he had previously said WWE wasn’t involved but they were listed as holding 23.5% of Class B stock in the filing. It was also reported that since Alpha Entertainment and WWE were right next to each other, there was plenty of people going back and forth between the two buildings and certain people were working two full-time jobs.

The list of debtors include: St. Louis Sports Commission ($1.6 million), Bevel NEP Integrated Solutions of Pittsburgh ($1,208.832), Dallas Renegades coach Bob Stoops ($1,083,333.33), coach Marc Trestmann ($777,777.78), coach Jonathan Hayes ($633,333.33), coach Winston Moss ($583,333.33), coach Kevin Gilbride ($583,333.33), June Jones ($583,333.33), James Zorn ($583,333.33), Elevate Sports Partners ($856,175.33), 47 Brand ($846,000), Ticketmaster ($655,148.46) and various venues with figures between $260,000 and $368,000.