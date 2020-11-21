More Details On Zelina Vega Being Denied Meeting With Vince McMahon After Release

As we reported yesterday, Zelina Vega allegedly wanted to meet with Vince McMahon after she was informed of her WWE release, but he wouldn’t do so. According to Fightful Select, this was indeed the case, although it had less to do with Vega personally than it did McMahon’s general unavailability to the roster.

According to a RAW source, it’s “hard enough” to get a meeting with McMahon when you’re actually working for WWE. If you’ve just been harder, that makes it even more unlikely. Someone on the Smackdown roster added they had to wait weeks after getting called up to talk to McMahon and said that hasn’t changed since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

In a happier note, it was stated that several wrestlers spoke to Zelina after her release to give her encouragement.