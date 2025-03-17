More Details On Passing of Vince Steele, BCW Issues Statement on His Death

As previously reported, independent wrestler Vince Steele has passed away at the age of 39. PWInsider has more details on the death of Steele, who passed as he was performing for Brii Combination Wrestling.

Witnesses at the event stated that Steele was in the middle of a four-way match against Jeff Skywalker, Max Capacity, and Benny Blanco. He fell down in the corner and the referee immediately called for the belt. Another CPR-certified referee entered the ring to give him air. BCR called 911 and it was said police arrived “within minutes” to take over for CPR. A defibrillator was also used, and aid didn’t stop until an ambulance arrived 23 minutes later.

After Steele was taken to the hospital, BCW announced the event was stopped and the audience left. The locker room stuck around until they found out the news, at which point they went to the hospital to pay their respects. Everyone was said to be “devastated” by the news. Steele had several children. Fundraising details will be made available when they are known.

In a statement, BCW wrote: