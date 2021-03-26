More Details On Peacock Removing Certain WWE Content, Upcoming Changes For User Navigation

WWE’s new partnership with Peacock continues to be a hot topic, with the latter currently focused on reviewing 17,000 hours of content from the WWE Network. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Peacock’s reasoning for removing certain content from previous WWE shows and what changes users can expect on the platform.

According to the report, Peacock is planning to upgrade the user navigation experience on the platform, including adding match markers, the ability to rewind and fast forward, and starting live programming from the beginning. The goal is to offer the live pause and restart controls, plus scrub bar previews, by SummerSlam in August. The search-based features are expected to be available by September.

The report also notes that because Peacock is pushing itself as a family-friendly service, anything that does not meet those standards “will be edited out.”

Additionally, the report mentions the WWE’s situation in comparison with other television shows, such as Saturday Night Live, which has had a lot of edits from the original airing of the show due to things that were considered funny at the time but are now considered in poor taste.