More Details on Returning Superstar on WWE Main Event (SPOILER)

The return of a particular star at the WWE Main Event tapings was a bit of a surprise to a lot of people backstage, according to a new report. As previously reported, Jaxson Ryker made his return at Monday’s tapings before Raw, appearing with Elias. According to Fightful Select, the return surprised several people backstage at the event.

The site notes that this is a “dry run” to see how the two pair up together as a pitch to Vince McMahon. WWE is said to be gauging how the appearance is received.

Ryker had not been brought in to the tapings for several months due to the heat on him for his controversial tweets made earlier in the year, and officials on the main roster weren’t said to be big on him when he was initially called up.