– As previously reported, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns was said to have been “very heated” following the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. It apparently stemmed from a spot during the match with Kevin Owens. Today’s Wrestling Observer Radio has more details on what took place and the aftermath.

According to Meltzer, at one point in the match, Owens apparently delivered a hard slap to Reigns that Owens may have lost control of. Reigns was said to have had a bruise under his left eye that was visible after the match along with an eardrum injury as a result of the strike. It’s reportedly believed, but not confirmed, that he suffered a ruptured eardrum.

Additionally, Meltzer described that Reigns was “very, very upset” after the match and “very vehement about it and yelling about” what took place.

However, while Reigns was angry and upset over the rough spot by Owens in the WarGames match, Meltzer noted this hasn’t affected booking plans for the ongoing storyline with The Bloodline, Owens, and Sami Zayn for now at least. So, the storyline appears to still be moving forward as planned.

Meltzer also stated that while some sources have said that Roman Reigns is already over the incident, others have said Reigns is “maybe not completely over it right now.” What reportedly angered Reigns is that the champion believes the spot itself should not have taken place during the match.

There’s a sequence in the match near the end where Owens and Reigns are exchanging blows and brawling. Owens does deliver an open-palmed strike to Reigns at the start of this exchange.