More Details On Scott D’Amore’s TNA Exit, When D’Amore Tried To Buy Company

New details have been revealed regarding Scott D’Amore’s surprising exit from TNA. As reported last week, Anthem announced that they had terminated D’Amore’s contract and appointed Anthony Cicione as president of the company. The move came as a shock to many, and Fightful has some new details on the weeks leading up to D’Amore’s firing.

According to the report, the stage was beginning to be set for D’Amore’s firing a month before it happened. D’Amore did not want to exit the company, and Anthem said they wanted to portray it as a mutual agreement to part ways. D’Amore was reportedly “insistent” that the two sides didn’t refer to it as either mutual or his decision. Anthem is based in Ontario, which has strict employment laws for employers, and not agreeing that the exit was mutual is in the best interest of D’Amore moving forward. SOme talent stated that they were informed D’Amore stepped down from his position which was not the case.

The two sides had some correspondence to aid in Cicione’s transition into the role as TNA President. D’Amore has reportedly spoken well of Cicione but reiterated that he didn’t want to leave. Several talent have indicated that they are “overwhelmed” and unhappy about D’Amore’s exit, as they were loyal to him.

The report goes onto note that D’Amore tried to buy TNA a couple of weeks after it became evident to him that he was going to be terminated. Those efforts were rejected outright. There had been some rumors that D’Amore tried to buy the company before he was terminated, but those efforts were only before the firing was publicly known.

TNA sources did, as the WON noted last week, have some conversations with Braun Strowman years back and had some talks with his agent as well as creative discussions. However, the sources say it was “far from a seven figure deal” as had been rumored.

There were also some rumors about D’Amore trying to push for a bigger budget for years. Sources in ANthem say that many of the budget increases were related to software upgrades as opposed to anything else. This year’s TNA schedule is expected to be the same as last year, though TNA is apparently looking to reduce some costs compared to last year.