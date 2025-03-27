More Details On TNA’s Firings Of Executives

A new report has some additional details on TNA’s firings of several top executives in the company. As reported, the company released Gail Kim, Ariel Shnerer, Rob Kligman, Michael Shewchenko and more earlier this week. Fightful Select and Mike Gilbert both reported some details on the other executives beyond Kim who were let go.

* Romy Glazer, a member of TNA’s marketing team, ran the marketing for TNA+ last year and took over digital live event marketing and media alongside Ross Forman when Lou D’Angeli was released according to Gilbert. Glazer also worked in ad sales with Rob Kligman. Fightful notes that Glazer was well liked and nearly all of the metrics tied to her responsibilities improved under her and that according to sources in the company, TNA’s email list grew to nearly 140,000 with over 13 million emails total sent promoting TNA and Impact. Glazer was heavily involved in TNA’s social partnerships with VitaCoco, BLCKSMTH, and PCO Burger.

* Rob Kligman became the company’s Chief Revenue Officer in the summer of 2024 and Gilbert noted that someone close to the TNA team said, “Rob was doing a great job—got close to a million in ad-sales in under 12 months. Guy is the real deal. Topps, VitaCoco, all the movies, were him.”

* Michael Shewchenko led the social teams along with the also-leaving Karen Cleavett, and Shewchenko was said by Gilbert to be the person responsible for Impact Plus becoming TNA+ with Endeavor Streaming. A source noted to Gilbert that the TNA+ crew’s move of TNA Impact from on demand to simulcast in order to give people a way to watch Impact if they didn’t have AXS TV in the US led to the TNA+ app’s business doubling. Multiple people reached out to Gilbert to praise Shewchenko’s performance.

* Rafael Morffi, who is exiting, is someone that as Fightful Select notes, TNA denied had been working for them for several months. The site notes that sources have said this is because he was unable to formally join the company due to a non-compete from his previous work. Morffi was given credit for helping to boost live event attendance and aided with their shows in Dallas, El Paso, San Antonio and USC shows. One source speculated that slow ticket sales at the UBS Arena, where Morffi helped get TNA into for SLammiversary, may have contributed to his exit and sources said they were planning to add a lot to the show to draw in fans.

* Many people expected Ariel Shnerer to exit after Carlos Silva took over as TNA President. Shnerer is said to have set up a lot of the names that have found success in the past year. There was said to be a situation late last year when Shnerer visited NXT were talent asked that he not be in the locker room, as well as Shawn Michaels needing to “correct” him on certain things.