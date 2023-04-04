– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was back and “fully in charge” of last night’s WWE Raw. This included McMahon running last night’s TV taping.

Meltzer stated on Vince McMahon running last night’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of Raw, “He was running TV tonight. He’s back. It’s what it was. It will be what it was before. And if people think that was bad, it will be bad. And that’s just the way it is.”

Changes were reportedly made to the show when McMahon arrived at the Crypto.com Arena and also while the show was going on. According to Meltzer, Triple H (aka Paul Levesque) will still be WWE’s head of creative, but Vince McMahon will still have the “final say in everything” on WWE TV.

The news follows the recent announcement of Endeavor acquiring WWE and a merger with UFC. During an interview with CNBC on Monday, McMahon was asked if he would be involved in WWE’s creative on-air product. He said on the subject, “Yes and no. On a higher level, yes. In the weeds, which I always loved to get in the weeds in the past, no. Can’t do that.”

Additionally, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that McMahon was changing a great deal of Raw content during last night’s show. According to Sapp’s report, it caused a “big hit” to morale in WWE.