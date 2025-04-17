– Fightful Select has an update on former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito. As noted, New Japan Pro Wrestling recently announced that Naito is exiting the promotion. Naito’s last contract expired, and he’d recently been working in New Japan as a free agent.

Sources in NJPW informed Fightful that they believe Naito could still make “occasional appearances” for the promotion in the future. However, it’s noted that those appearances will come down to money. Sources familiar with Naito also believe that the wrestler will try his hand at Pro Wrestling NOAH.

As previously noted, it would be a “surprise” if AEW offered any type of deal for Tetsuya Naito beyond some beyond some occasional appearances as well, when they would fit in for AEW’s plans.