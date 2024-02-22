– As previously reported, WWE is holding Press Event later tonight for WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. The media event will also be livestreamed on WWE’s YouTube channel starting at 11:00 pm EST/8:00 pm PST. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, and more will be in attendance to promote this weekend’s event in Perth, Australia.

WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled for Saturday, February 24. The event will be held at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock:

You can watch tonight’s livestream for the press event in the player below: