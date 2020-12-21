More Details On WWE Icons Series Set To Air Next Month On WWE Network

As previously reported, WWE released a first look at the WWE Icons series that is set to premiere next month. The company added more details on what fans can expect from the series on WWE Network.

WWE has released the special first look video on YouTube that aired followed TLC on Sunday. It includes various WWE legends discussing the talent that will be featured in the WWE Icons episodes, including Yokozuna, Lex Luger, Rob Van Damn, The British Bulldogs, and Beth Phoenix.

The full teaser for the series features former superstars like Bret Hart, Steve Austin, Bill Goldberg, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page, and many others.

Current WWE superstars Drew McIntyre, Edge, Big Show, Charlotte Flair, and others are also among those who were interviewed for the series.

The Yokozuna episode of WWE Icons premieres on January 31 on WWE Network.