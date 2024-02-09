wrestling / News
More Details on WWE’s Deal With Twitter For New ‘Speed’ Series
February 9, 2024
As previously reported, WWE has officially announced a new Twitter-exclusive series called ‘WWE Speed’, which begins this Spring. It will feature short matches under five minutes in length. The Hollywood Reporter has more details on the deal between Twitter and WWE for the new series.
The series will be taped and will air episodes every week. The matches will be exclusive to Twitter and feature wrestlers from all WWE brands. The deal between the two companies is for two years.
