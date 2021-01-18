More Details On WWE Superstar Spectacle Plans Ahead Of This Week’s Taping

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Spectacle will be taped this week at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has a few more details on various plans related to the show.

According to Johnson, the company will officially tape the event on Friday, with technical rehearsals held several days before to have things set to produce live to tape.

Johnson also notes that while the two-hour special will be featured in both English and Hindi language broadasts on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 at 8 PM local time next Tuesday (Indian Republic Day), the expectation is that the event will also air on the WWE Network.

Additionally, Johnson speculated that WWE may use The Great Khali on the show in a video appearance given his popularity in India.

WWE also announced that various superstars on the main roster will be featured on Superstar Spectacle, though Johnson mentioned that it’s unknown whether Drew McIntyre will be cleared for the show after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.