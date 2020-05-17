More on Drew Gulak’s WWE Exit, Money Reportedly a Factor

Drew Gulak’s exit from WWE was reportedly a matter of a “money situation.” As reported on Saturday, Gulak is a free agent after his contract with the company expired following his match on Smackdown. That report suggested that contract talks had stalled between the two and on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Gulak wanted a raise which led to his original offer being pulled.

Melzter noted that he didn’t yet have all the details but that as of now, WWE is not giving raises especially when so many people in the company were cut last month. It’s not clear whether Gulak’s request for an increase in pay happened before the releases or after the releases; the two sides were said to be in talks for a while.

As noted previously, Gulak and WWE could still work out a new deal but for now, his time in WWE is at an end.