More On Drew McIntyre Reportedly Being Angry About Royal Rumble Elimination

A new report has an update on Drew McIntyre being displeased about how his Royal Rumble elimination was executed. As reported last night, PWInsider said that McIntyre was “screaming and cursing” backstage and stormed out of the building after complaining that someone “had to get their moves in” at the expense of several stories in the men’s Rumble match. Dave Meltzer confirmed the news on Wrestling Obsever Radio this morning, saying that multiple people confirmed McIntyre was not happy and it’s “not an angle.”

Meltzer also noted that McIntyre was not the only person upset and that the person in question, who is not yet confirmed by multiple sources, is someone that “a lot of people were pissed at in that match with the idea that he was trying to get himself over and not the match over.” Sean Ross Sapp also confirmed on Twitter that the story of McIntyre storming out was real.

You can see the clip of McIntyre’s elimination below, which sees McIntyre try to eliminate Jey Uso and collide with Logan Paul and LA Knight moments before Damian Priest eliminated him: