wrestling / News
More On Drew McIntyre Reportedly Being Angry About Royal Rumble Elimination
A new report has an update on Drew McIntyre being displeased about how his Royal Rumble elimination was executed. As reported last night, PWInsider said that McIntyre was “screaming and cursing” backstage and stormed out of the building after complaining that someone “had to get their moves in” at the expense of several stories in the men’s Rumble match. Dave Meltzer confirmed the news on Wrestling Obsever Radio this morning, saying that multiple people confirmed McIntyre was not happy and it’s “not an angle.”
Meltzer also noted that McIntyre was not the only person upset and that the person in question, who is not yet confirmed by multiple sources, is someone that “a lot of people were pissed at in that match with the idea that he was trying to get himself over and not the match over.” Sean Ross Sapp also confirmed on Twitter that the story of McIntyre storming out was real.
You can see the clip of McIntyre’s elimination below, which sees McIntyre try to eliminate Jey Uso and collide with Logan Paul and LA Knight moments before Damian Priest eliminated him:
LA Knight and Logan Paul were very close when Drew McIntyre got eliminated by Damian Priest 🤔 #ROYALRUMBLE pic.twitter.com/iSZxEg8OeD
— Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) February 2, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair Discusses Finding Motivation For Her Return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025
- CM Punk Discusses His Creative Partnership With Triple H, Says He’s More Receptive to Other People’s Ideas
- More Details On TNA Wrestling Allegedly Offering Lower Deals To Wrestlers on Roster
- Roman Reigns Reveals They Sometimes Couldn’t Find Jon Moxley During The Shield Days