More Episodes of WWE Ruthless Aggression To Air On FS1

More episodes of WWE’s docuseries Ruthless Aggression are set to air on FS1 on May 19. WWE will have three hours of programming that night instead of the usual five, due to NASCAR returning.

9 PM – Ruthless Aggression: It’s Time To Shake Things Up – “From the ashes of the Monday Night War, a new era is born – Ruthless Aggression.”

10 PM – Ruthless Aggression: Civil War Raw vs. Smackdown – “WWE’s first-ever brand extension divides its roster and sparks civil war between Raw and Smackdown. Eddie Guerrero, Edge, JBL and more showcase Ruthless Aggression.”

11 PM – WWE Backstage