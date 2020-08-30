wrestling / News
More Events Announced for The Collective in October
– As previously noted, GCW recently announced that The Collective will take place on October 9-11 at The Coliseum at The Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. A number of indie wrestling promotions have announced their own events taking place at The Collective that weekend, which you can see below.
Friday, October 9:
* Southern Underground Pro (4 pm)
* Absolute Intense Wrestling: Thunder in Indianapolis (8 pm)
Saturday, October 10:
* Effy’s Big Gay Brunch (11 am)
* Freelance Wrestling & Freelance Underground (11:59 pm)
Sunday, October 11:
* Black Label Pro: Threat Level Noon (12 pm)
* SHIMMER at The Collective (4pm)
* Paradigm Pro Wrestling (11:30 pm)
Hotel information for the collection of events is available HERE.
We’re doing it! Friday 10/9 @4pm SUP joins the collective. We all feel confident and safe with the protocols in place and hope to have you join us. Talent announcement soon and tickets go on sale Friday 9/4 4pm est! Follow @collective2020 for updates #thecollective 🖤 pic.twitter.com/q0AR9FcnnP
— S.U.P. (@sup_graps) August 30, 2020
AIW rejoins #TheCollective on Friday, October 9th at 8pm!
Follow @aiwrestling for all the latest info and updates! pic.twitter.com/tkdsF5wXcS
— TheCollective2020 (@collective2020) August 30, 2020
*Collective Update*
Effy's Big Gay Brunch is BACK at #TheCollective on Saturday, October 10th at 11am!#MakeItGayer
Follow @collective2020 for more Collective Updates and see thread below for important ticketing info! pic.twitter.com/UnsGgH7kWE
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 30, 2020
I guess we’re back…#TheCollective
More info coming soon!
Follow @collective2020 for all details! https://t.co/9QJF6ORIe7 pic.twitter.com/LpVblFfNNP
— Freelance Wrestling (@FreelanceWres) August 30, 2020
Black Label Pro presents: Threat Level Noon on Sunday, October 11th @ 12PM EDT.
Ticket information coming soon. #TheCollective pic.twitter.com/MBXBWsQfqZ
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) August 30, 2020
SHIMMER at The Collective will take place on Sun. Oct 11 (4pm) at the Marion County Fairgrounds (7300 E. Troy Ave) in Indianapolis, IN. Tickets for all Collective events go on sale Fri. Sept 4 (info coming soon). Be sure to follow @collective2020 for updates! #thecollective pic.twitter.com/SR4uihoN3C
— SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) August 30, 2020
This is our part nobody else speak…
On Sunday, October 11th, Paradigm closes out #TheCollective.
PPW + @collective2020 package tickets go on sale this Friday, September 4th.
More Info Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/RU9m1VVQ4a
— Paradigm Pro Wrestling (@ParadigmProWres) August 30, 2020
