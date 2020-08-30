More Events Announced for The Collective in October

– As previously noted, GCW recently announced that The Collective will take place on October 9-11 at The Coliseum at The Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. A number of indie wrestling promotions have announced their own events taking place at The Collective that weekend, which you can see below.

Friday, October 9:

* Southern Underground Pro (4 pm)

* Absolute Intense Wrestling: Thunder in Indianapolis (8 pm)

Saturday, October 10:

* Effy’s Big Gay Brunch (11 am)

* Freelance Wrestling & Freelance Underground (11:59 pm)

Sunday, October 11:

* Black Label Pro: Threat Level Noon (12 pm)

* SHIMMER at The Collective (4pm)

* Paradigm Pro Wrestling (11:30 pm)

We're doing it! Friday 10/9 @4pm SUP joins the collective.

AIW rejoins #TheCollective on Friday, October 9th at 8pm!

Effy's Big Gay Brunch is BACK at #TheCollective on Saturday, October 10th at 11am!

Black Label Pro presents: Threat Level Noon on Sunday, October 11th @ 12PM EDT.

SHIMMER at The Collective will take place on Sun. Oct 11 (4pm) at the Marion County Fairgrounds (7300 E. Troy Ave) in Indianapolis, IN.