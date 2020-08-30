wrestling / News

More Events Announced for The Collective in October

August 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Collective

As previously noted, GCW recently announced that The Collective will take place on October 9-11 at The Coliseum at The Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. A number of indie wrestling promotions have announced their own events taking place at The Collective that weekend, which you can see below.

Friday, October 9:

* Southern Underground Pro (4 pm)
* Absolute Intense Wrestling: Thunder in Indianapolis (8 pm)

Saturday, October 10:

* Effy’s Big Gay Brunch (11 am)
* Freelance Wrestling & Freelance Underground (11:59 pm)

Sunday, October 11:

* Black Label Pro: Threat Level Noon (12 pm)
* SHIMMER at The Collective (4pm)
* Paradigm Pro Wrestling (11:30 pm)

Hotel information for the collection of events is available HERE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, The Collective, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading