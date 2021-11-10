wrestling / News
More On Finn Balor Missing Live Event Due to Injury
November 9, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has some additional details on Finn Balor missing the WWE live event in Leeds, England due to injury. As reported, it was announced during the show that Balor was unable to compete due to an injury and PWInsider reports that Balor was held off as a precautionary measure.
Balor is resting what is believed to be a minor issue, though there’s no word on what it is right now or how long he might be kept out of the ring.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Reflects on 2008 Triple Threat Match With Bryan Danielson & Seth Rollins
- Bruce Prichard On Ric Flair & Roddy Piper Winning WWE Tag Titles At Cyber Sunday 2006, Cyber Sunday Concept
- Tyler Breeze On His Match With Jushin Liger At WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, Never Getting True Push In WWE
- Rob Van Dam Thought At the Time That the Post-9/11 Smackdown Was a ‘Horrible Idea’