More On Finn Balor Missing Live Event Due to Injury

A new report has some additional details on Finn Balor missing the WWE live event in Leeds, England due to injury. As reported, it was announced during the show that Balor was unable to compete due to an injury and PWInsider reports that Balor was held off as a precautionary measure.

Balor is resting what is believed to be a minor issue, though there’s no word on what it is right now or how long he might be kept out of the ring.