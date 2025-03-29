More Former TNA Staff Working For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling was revived by TNA President Scott D’Amore, but he’s not the only former TNA employee working there. Fightful Select reports that Keith Mitchell and Kevin Sullivan are handling production for the promotion, after previously working in TNA in the past. Former WWE and AEW staff member Timothy Walbert is also part of the team.

MLP is also using the same rental companies as TNA for lighting and equipment, which gives it a look similar of that to TNA.

D’Amore previously noted that he had a non-compete that would have kept him out of the business for a year. He worked out an agreement to get out of it early so he could launch MLP.