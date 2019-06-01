WWE News: More From Kofi Kingston Visit To Ghana, Cathy Kelley Gears Up For NXT Takeover, Oney Lorcan Says Someone Should Call The Cops For Takeover

– WWE has posted more videos from Kofi Kingston’s visit to Ghana, as he’s in the middle of day four of his trip there.

Touched down in my father’s home town of Ejisu! As you can see, The reception was 🔥! Visited my grandparent’s house!#wwe24 #Ghana pic.twitter.com/VsmiqYgAfN — KOFI (@TrueKofi) June 1, 2019

Part IV | Homecoming: @TrueKofi Kofi had the chance to visit OSU Castle in Ghana which brought back a lot of emotions for the #WWEChampion. Stories of slavery and a dark history of the country made Kofi realize how far the world has come! pic.twitter.com/Uu6LEMnb76 — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2019

Meeting the Chief of the Ejisu Traditional Area, Nana Afrane Okese IV, before donning traditional Ghanaian kente cloth. Then weaved #kente in Bonwire & stamped #Adinkra symbols in Ntonso. Today’s been such a powerful day of connecting with my heritage! 🙌🏾#Ghana #WWE24 pic.twitter.com/eQmLfhebUJ — KOFI (@TrueKofi) June 1, 2019

– Oney Lorcan wrote the following on Twitter:

TONIGHT ON @WWENetwork IS #NXTTakeOver25

MR. REGAL YOU MADE A MISTAKE PUTTING ME IN THIS LADDER MATCH SOMEBODY BETTER CALL THE COPS — THE BOSTON BRAWLER (@_StarDESTROYER) June 1, 2019

– WWE Now has a new video with Cathy Kelley getting ready for NXT Takeover XXV: