wrestling / News

WWE News: More From Kofi Kingston Visit To Ghana, Cathy Kelley Gears Up For NXT Takeover, Oney Lorcan Says Someone Should Call The Cops For Takeover

June 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kofi Kingston Smackdown

– WWE has posted more videos from Kofi Kingston’s visit to Ghana, as he’s in the middle of day four of his trip there.

– Oney Lorcan wrote the following on Twitter:

– WWE Now has a new video with Cathy Kelley getting ready for NXT Takeover XXV:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cathy Kelley, Kofi Kingston, Oney Lorcan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading